Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in NiCE $NICE

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,383 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NiCE were worth $90,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiCE by 99.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in NiCE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NiCE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiCE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiCE by 8.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NiCE from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on NiCE in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NiCE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

NiCE Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NICE opened at $124.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24. NiCE has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $200.65.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

