Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,646 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.32% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $33,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 291.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $682,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

ASND opened at $199.22 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $118.03 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

