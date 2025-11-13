Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 106 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $598.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $596.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

