Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.23% of Insmed worth $44,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $441,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Insmed by 84.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $5,578,000.

Shares of INSM opened at $194.39 on Thursday. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total transaction of $4,985,951.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,787 shares of company stock worth $26,428,149. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

