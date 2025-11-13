H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded H World Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
H World Group stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. H World Group has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.18%.
H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
