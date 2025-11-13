H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded H World Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 575.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. H World Group has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.18%.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

