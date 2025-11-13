11,560 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. $IEP Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 19,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.35. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.2%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.16%.

IEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icahn Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

