Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 637 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.6%

American Express stock opened at $372.49 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $377.23. The company has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

