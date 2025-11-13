Cherokee Insurance Co Buys Shares of 7,213 Sanofi $SNY

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,036,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,106,000 after buying an additional 193,196 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,945,000 after purchasing an additional 157,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after purchasing an additional 425,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $177,831,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

