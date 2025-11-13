EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 34,808 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,808 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,058.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 325,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 297,410 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 663,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,773 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 11,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Intel by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,792.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

