Cherokee Insurance Co Invests $823,000 in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 24.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. HSBC had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

