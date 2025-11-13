Guggenheim Cuts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $12.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XPOF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.43. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 127,631 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 4,364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 3,716.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,824 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

