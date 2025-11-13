Cherokee Insurance Co Buys Shares of 10,500 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $824.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

