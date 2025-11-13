Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 4.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.17% of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $65,170,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,950,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

