First Western Trust Bank Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Venu Holding Corporation $VENU

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank owned 1.07% of Venu worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Venu by 95.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Venu during the first quarter worth $104,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venu by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venu by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

Venu Price Performance

Shares of VENU stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Venu Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $524.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.21.

Venu Profile

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

