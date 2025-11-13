Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,287.11 and traded as high as GBX 2,542. Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 2,540, with a volume of 91,819,328 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smiths Group

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,413.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,287.11. The company has a market cap of £8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smiths Group plc will post 85.1295337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Julian Fagge sold 26,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,421, for a total value of £634,277.79. Also, insider Richard Howes bought 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,522 per share, with a total value of £1,765.40. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.