Candriam S.C.A. Has $55.36 Million Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,770 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.27% of PTC worth $55,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $178.16 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $893.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

