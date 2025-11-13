Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894,930 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $40,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,597,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 102,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BKLN opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

