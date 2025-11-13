Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 68.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research set a $120.00 price target on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

