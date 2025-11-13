Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,674 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,449,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,735 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,612,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after buying an additional 159,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,782,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 307,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,424,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 164,186 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 107.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,910. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

