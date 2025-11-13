Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,647 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

