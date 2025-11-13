Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $47,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IBM opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

