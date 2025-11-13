Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 114,656 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

