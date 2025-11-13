First Western Trust Bank Sells 875 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.87 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $369.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

