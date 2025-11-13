Better Money Decisions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Better Money Decisions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,461,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VO opened at $292.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.