Cherokee Insurance Co Takes $275,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,489,000 after buying an additional 206,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,604,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,521,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 3.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schneider National by 2,481,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 645,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 645,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares set a $21.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

