First Western Trust Bank Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.89. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,587 shares of company stock worth $3,989,936. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

