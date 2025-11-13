Boston Partners Has $26.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Boston Partners raised its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.76% of Ecovyst worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 60.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $991.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.74 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

