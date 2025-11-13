Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

