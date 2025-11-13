denkapparat Operations GmbH Sells 1,070 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

denkapparat Operations GmbH lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 517,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 92,539 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 516.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

