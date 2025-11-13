Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $215,000 Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ARKB opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.