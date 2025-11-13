Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $215,000 Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS ARKB opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $40.62.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile
The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.
