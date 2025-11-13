Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

