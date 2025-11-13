Aviva PLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,285 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after acquiring an additional 690,611 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Flex by 3.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,121,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 128,464 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,135,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 453,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,342. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

