Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 253,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 622,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 1.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 992.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

