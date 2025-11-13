CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,736 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

