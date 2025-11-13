Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,892 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,825,699 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $588.53 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.87. The company has a market cap of $221.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

