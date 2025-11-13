Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $322.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

