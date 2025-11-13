CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,718 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 49,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.93 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

