CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 457 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average of $112.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

