New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.3851 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 10,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 118,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3953.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.