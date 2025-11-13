CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,852,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,162 shares during the period. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,453,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12,942.2% during the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 955,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 948,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,519,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

