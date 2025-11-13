FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $268.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

