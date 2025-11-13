ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.4099. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.4002, with a volume of 22,400 shares traded.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
