CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $130.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $245.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.