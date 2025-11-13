Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.94 and traded as high as $20.28. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 418 shares traded.

Peoples Financial Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 52.05%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

