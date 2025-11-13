Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 7,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 59,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 14.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

