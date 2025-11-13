CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,147,000 after acquiring an additional 408,202 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,861 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 344,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

