Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Lindsay Corporation $LNN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $217,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lindsay stock opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lindsay Corporation has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $150.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
