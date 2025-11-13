Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Lindsay Corporation $LNN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $217,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lindsay Corporation has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $150.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.17.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Lindsay had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

