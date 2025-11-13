Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $95.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7%

Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of -0.05. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 690,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

