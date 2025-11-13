Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 113,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHT. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in DHT by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHT by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in DHT by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

DHT Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $13.57 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -0.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 41.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

