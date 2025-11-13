Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.06 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,052,000 after buying an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,791,000 after buying an additional 134,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $320.54 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $472.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.51 and a 200 day moving average of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

